Ghana Police promotes dead ceremonial horse to the rank of Sergeant

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Police Service has mourned the death of one of its most trusted and beloved deceased horses.

In honour of its contributions to the service, the horse named P/H Corporal Queen Mother has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

This majestic horse which featured in major state ceremonies like Independence Parades, State of the Nation Address and graduation of Cadet Officers passed away on Tuesday, August 8.

In a statement by the Service, it said the bond with P/H Corporal Queen Mother extended beyond duty with the horse becoming a beloved member of the police family.

It is said to have become a crowd favourite at public events with its imposing presence and dignified demeanour, evoking a sense of pride and respect.

“As the Ghana Police Service mourns the loss of its distinguished horse, it also celebrates the invaluable contributions it made to the Service and the nation as a whole,” the police said in its statement on Wednesday August 9.

“The legacy of this remarkable horse will continue to inspire and remind Ghanaians of the unwavering commitment and dedication that define the nation’s law enforcement agency.”

P/H Corporal Queen Mother, now P/H Sergeant Queen Mother left behind three offspring, the youngest being two weeks old.