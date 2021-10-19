type here...
News

Ghana Police Service K-9 Unit hit the streets with highly-trained security dogs (Photos)

By Kweku Derrick
Ghana Police Service K9 Unit
Ghana Police Service K9 Unit
As part of the Proactive Preventive Policing Strategy, the K-9 Unit of the Ghana Police Service, with renewed energy, has commenced its outdoor operations.

For the past couple of weeks, personnel with highly-trained security dogs under leash have been strategically positioned across the Capital for operational patrols, the Police Administration said in a statement on its social media pages.

This component of policing is aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking of contraband goods and improving upon other aspects of criminal investigations.

Plans are underway to extend this component of Police visibility to other regions.

We shall continue to pursue multiple Security and Visibility Modules to increase our interactions with the public and aggressively fight crime in our communities.

We are here because of you and we rely on your help and support to succeed.



Source:GHPage

