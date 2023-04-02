According to a signed communique by the Ghana Police dated April 2 2023, the Police have arrested four (4) people for attacking Police in the Western Region.

All the suspects in the reported attack on the patrol team who had been arrested have been put before the court and have been remanded in custody, the police state.

In the press release, it was revealed that the incident happened on 9th March 2023. And an intelligence operation was launched after the report to get the suspects arrested.

This release comes after a viral video of a police officer begging a group of illegal miners, or galamsey miners, to spare his life has gripped social media.

The video captures a group of illegal miners accosting two police officers.

Odd video of Ghanaian Police officer begging civilian pic.twitter.com/wjYH1LI8kx — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 1, 2023

One of the illegal miners can be heard telling the person shooting the video that after giving the police officer money (a bribe for an unnamed offence), he insisted on arresting him.

After explaining his side of the story, the illegal miner moved towards another one of the officers and appeared to pull out what looked like a machete from his backpack in a bid to scare him.

Another one of the illegal miners entered the police vehicle parked at a short distance and took out the car keys.

In another video frame, a male police officer seen is kneeling and begging to be spared as the gang of illegal miners surrounds him.

The policeman kneeling could be heard begging the agitated illegal miners not to harm him, admitting that he erred.

The location of the incident was not indicated in the 2 minutes, 12 seconds video. The video ended abruptly and it is not clear what the illegal miners did to the police officers.