The Public Affairs Directorate of The Ghana Police Service has issued a release giving updates on the investigation into the death of Perpetual Didier’s brother (Shadrach Arloo) at West Hills Mall.

In a letter signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the police started investigations on 30th January 2023 into the circumstance of the death of Mr. Shadrach Arloo.

The Police say the initial investigation led to the arrest of Osei Kwame Boafo, a private security guard at the West Hills Mall who was alleged to have used a taser on the deceased during his arrest.

According to the release by the Police, the deceased resisted arrest by the Police Officer who was being assisted by the private security guards. Police report this information was gathered from witnesses at the scene of the incident.

It further revealed that the deceased during the course of the arrest pulled out a substance from his bag and quickly swallowed it before anyone could stop him. He became unconscious shortly after he took the substance and died on arrival at the hospital.

Police stated clearly in the release that the deceased after a post-mortem examination was conducted on his body, 8 zipped bags tied in a piece of black polythene containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic substances were retrieved from his throat.

This report comes after Perpetual Didier accused some police officers of allegedly brutalising her 32-year-old brother at the West Hills Mall in Weija.

According to Perpetual, her brother was billed to leave for Germany after spending the holidays in Ghana.

In a Facebook live stream, the teary singer chronicled events leading up to the 32-year-old’s demise which started from his trip to the shopping mall to purchase some items.

Per Perpetual Didier’s narration, the young man called Shadrach Arloo had withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money for the items when he was stopped for a search by the police.

The security officials reportedly demanded that he discloses the content of his bag which he had told them contained cash.

Shadrach, according to the gospel musician’s account, refused to allow the officer to search him for fear that an illegal substance may be planted inside by the officers.

Perpetual Didier said he recommended that they rather proceed to a police station for him to disclose the content.

But she said this did not go down well with the officers during which he was shoved to the ground and hit his head into unconsciousness.

She added that Schadrach was further shocked with the taser after which he died.