- Advertisement -

Bryan Acheampong who is the Minister of State in charge of National security has passed a statement that has been considered shocking to some sections of Ghanaians.

The issue of the President blowing money on a luxurious private jets for his travels has been discussed on various media platforms.

But according to Bryan Acheampong, the country has no Presidential jet as citizens and others belief.

He stated that the Presidential jet being used now belongs to the Ghana Airforce and not for the presidency.

In an interview on OKAY FM, he stated that “that jet is not a Presidential jet, it is for the Ghana Airforce. We have named it Presidential jet. Most Presidential aircraft are owned by the Airforce.”

He went further to state that the jet being tagged as the Presidential jet is the same jet being used by some parliamentarians on National assignments and it becomes a worry when the President want to travel out of the country but there is no jet to fly him out.

Citing an example, he said: “About four months ago, me, Mr Speaker, Okudzeto Ablakwa and about five or six people we went to Nigeria for a week. When we were going we used what we call the Presidential jet. We spent three days and came back but the Speaker spent the whole week and that whole week the jet was parked in Nigeria. So during that period, if the President had to travel that week how would he have travelled?”