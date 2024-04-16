type here...
Entertainment

Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled cautions Shatta Wale over recent comments against Stonebwoy

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has expressed concern over a viral video where Reggae Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale mocked his colleague artiste, Stonebwoy, who has a disability.

The mockery stemmed from Stonebwoy’s decision to boycott the Abeka Salahfest due to Shatta Wale’s inclusion in the list of performers.

In the video, Shatta Wale made derogatory remarks towards Stonebwoy, stating, “Stonebwoy, a disabled man, wants to fight me, a strong man. I will kick you.”

GSPD responded to Shatta Wale’s mockery, expressing disappointment that such a primitive statement came from a high-profile personality like Shatta Wale.

The society described Shatta Wale’s actions as irresponsible and called on Ghanaians to condemn his behaviour.

GSPD cautioned Shatta Wale, demanding that he retract his statements and apologize to all persons with disabilities. They also urged him to take steps to remove the offensive video from social media platforms.

Additionally, GSPD reminded Shatta Wale that making derogatory remarks about a person’s disability is punishable under the law, referencing the Disability Act 715.

The society emphasized the importance of embracing persons with disabilities and urged the public to show empathy towards them, noting that disability could affect anyone at any time.

Source:GHPAGE

