Mustapha Ussif the Minister for Youth and Sports has disclosed that Ghana spent only three million dollars ($3m) on the Black Stars out of its budget for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the minister stated that his Ministry budgeted about $8.5m of which $5m was released by the Finance Ministry for the first phase of the competition.

According to him, the $5m released was meant to cater for;

“… per diems, flight arrangements for the team, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality,” and the remaining $2m was not used by his office.

“Mr Speaker, our estimated budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament was $8,506,450.00 to cater for the team’s pre-tournament and the Tournament Phases (group stages, 1/16 stage, quarter-final, semi-final and final),

Out of the $8,506,450.00, $5,071,840.36 was released by the Ministry of Finance of which US$3,070,067.81 was spent on per diems, flight arrangements for the team, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.” He said.