Ghana University bans female students from showing skin in campus dressing

In a strong directive, the vice chancellor of Ghanaian university, University if professional studies, UPSA has stated that females who wear dresses that show their skin is against the rules of the university.

He admonished female students who wear indecent dresses especially to lectures to desist from that and ordered lecturers to sack female students who come to lectures dressed indecently.

Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey said that he had apparently warned students about the indecent dresses some of them put on which for sometime now they stopped but it appeared some of the students have begun wearing those dresses again.

“I have noticed that some of you have started wearing short skirts all over the place. The UPSA is a professional institution and we dress very well. We have directed lecturers that if you dress in an inappropriate manner, they should remove you from the lecture halls.

“You are not allowed to dress the way we have seen you dress these days. We allowed it in the past week because we assumed you did not know. Now you know, so there should not be excuses,” he cautioned.

The vice chancellor not that, “short skirts, torn jeans and other such apparel” that exposed vital parts of the body will not be tolerated”

The professor was speaking at the 2021 matriculation of the 8,247 students admitted to pursue various courses at the university. He warned the fresh students to be careful about how they dress as is now risked to various sanctions.