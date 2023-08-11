Ghana will loose investors if the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill is passed – US Ambassador Virginia Palmer Warns

- Advertisement -

Virginia Palmer, the US Ambassador to Ghana has sent a strong warning to Ghana over possible Anti-LGBTQ+ law. The ambassador said a potential anti-gay law could cause Ghana to lose investments from American companies.

Virginia Palmer urged Ghana to be more welcoming of members of the LGBTQ+ community in the country so as to enjoy some cool cash from them.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has warned that instituting an anti-LGBTQ+ law will send the wrong signal to investors. Palmer said LGBTQ+ investors will not be the only people that will avoid Ghana but also other American companies.

Speaking to the press recently, she said a possible anti-LGBTQ+ law could hurt Ghana’s reputation.

“…if it is discrimination, then that will send a signal not to [only] LGBTQ investors and exporters but to other American companies. Then Ghana will be less welcoming,” she said.

The ambassador also suggested that the LGBTQ community must be embraced in Ghana as we have embraced diverse ethnic groups.

“Lots of ethnic communities make Ghana strong, stable, and attractive for investments. I hope it stays that way with regard to the LGBTQ community.”

The Bill, first introduced in June 2021, could prescribe a jail time of up to five years to members of the LGBTQ community. It also seeks to prohibit the promotion and advocacy of LGBTQ issues.