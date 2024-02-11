Ghana will never have an actor of my kind again, I’m peerless and the reigning supreme king – Lilwin brags

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian movie star, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has sparked a hot conversation piece on the internet with his recent braggadocious talks.

According to the movie star who has starred in over 2000 movies, he’s unmatched and remains the last shining star in the local movie industry.

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Lilwin confidently declared himself the reigning supreme star, emphasizing his unparalleled fame and influence.

He highlighted his extensive experience and contribution to the film industry, asserting that he stands alone in his matchless status.

As declared by Lilwin, ever since he made it into the limelight, the movie industry hasn’t found his replacement making him an undisputed champion.

In the same interview, Lilwin continued that actors will come and go but his shine and talent will remain unsurpassed.

Lilwin, known as the darling boy of the Ghanaian movie industry, ended his controversial submission by expressing his belief that no budding actor could surpass his level of recognition and impact.

Kyekyeku Talks About Lilwin’s Beef With Dr Likee

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on Rash Hour, Kyekyeku refuted the claims that Dr Likee is currently not on good talking terms with Lilwin.

According to him, the rumours that the two veteran actors don’t see eye to eye are false.

Kyekyeku explained that they are all working for the betterment of the movie industry hence it would be absurd for them to fight.

Talking about Lilwin’s claims that his beef has catapulted the fame of Dr Likee and his crew, Kyekyeku smartly bigged him up but maintained that they are also working hard for themselves.

As stated by Kyekyeku, Lilwin is one of his mentors and it would be a dream come true for him to attain his level of influence in the showbiz industry in the future