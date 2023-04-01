Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has tied the knot with his sweetheart, Irene Owusu.

The actor got married today, April 1 2023 at Peduasi.

The traditional marriage ceremony saw in attendance some known faces and big names in Ghana.

Videos of the ceremony are shared on Instagram for all to see. The April fool mantra is causing the most, hence footage of the plush ceremony is trending online.

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE GATHERED VIDEOS FROM THE EVENT GROUNDS

Celebrity friends who attended the event including Caroline Sampson, Kojo Soboh and others took to social media to share the news.

Harold Amenyah is a Ghanaian actor, TV personality, fashion icon, host and businessman who has worked as a brand influencer for popular brands including telecommunication giant Tigo.

Amenyah became a household name after his commercial for Telecommunication company, Tigo debuted ” Drop that Yam” which also featured Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor.

He moved on to feature in several Ghanaian movies and series both Akan and English such as Xoxo, 4play Reloaded, Honour my tears, A Sting in a Tale, Wedding Night, Every Woman Has A Story, Sadia and Eden.

Amenyah in the past was linked to Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Moesha Buodong but the latter debunked the rumours stating that they were only close friends.

CONGRATULATIONS BUDDY!