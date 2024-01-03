type here...
Entertainment

Ghanaian Actress, Adu Safowah set to embark on a Guinness World Record Speech-A-Thon

By Osei Emmanuel
Controversial Ghanaian socialite and media personality Adu Safowaa, has announced her official attempt to embark on a Guinness World Record challenge for the Longest Speech by an individual.

The longest speech marathon is 90 hr and 2 min, achieved by Ananta Ram KC (Nepal) in Kathmandu, Nepal from 27 to 31 August 2018.

The attempt started at 6:15 am on 27th August and finished at 12:17 am on 31st August 2018.

Ananta Ram KC maintained a silence for almost 7 days before starting the attempt as a part of his preparation for the longest speech attempt.

It’s currently unclear if Adu Safowah is joking or she’s serious but we’ll keep you updated with anything that comes up.

