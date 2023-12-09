Ghanaian baby gets approval to attempt Guinness World Record for youngest male artist – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Ace-Liam will attempt to set a new world record as the youngest male artist in the world as his application has been accepted.

@kuukuatheartist his mother took to Liam’s instagram account to share the news with his ever growing followers and she could not hide excitement.

A fine art exhibition will be held on Friday December 15 where Ace-Liam will put his artistic creativity on display for the enviable title of Guinness World Record holder.

The current record for the youngest male artist is held by Dante Lamb who achieved this feat at the age of three in 2003.