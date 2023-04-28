Ghanaian blast McBrown for crying foul after her ‘unpaid’ cooking show was taken off UTV

- Advertisement -

Actress Nana McBrown’s seeming cry over foul play after her cooking show McBrown’s Kitchen stopped airing on United Television has got some Ghanaians angry.

McBrown had made everyone believe that she pays for a slot for the show to be televised every Sunday but after her exit as an employee, she’s being sabotaged by managers of the station, Fadda Dickson and Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

She addressed the issue during an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day Friday, April 28, 2023, where she confirmed there’s currently a problem with the airing of her show on UTV.

According to the screen goddess, ‘Mcbrown’s Kitchen’ is her own production hence she pays UTV for it to be aired. She claimed to have contacted the management as to why they no longer televised her show but she’s yet to receive a reply from them.

But some grapevine sources with more information on the trending issues have disclosed that McBrown never had any contract with UTV concerning her cooking show.

In fact, McBrown has reportedly never paid for airtime with her own money due to the advertisement on her show. It’s from the money sponsors pay for adverts that they split into halves, which is deemed a win for both parties.

Additionally, we have gathered that UTV stopped airing McBrown’s Kitchen because they had run out of episodes and did not want to repeat old ones.

Following this revelation, a section of Ghanaians lambasted the actress for trying to play the victim card to win the sympathy of the masses and turn them against Fadda Dickson.

Many described her as ungrateful for subtly suggesting that her place at UTV was never appreciated and only found a true sense of belonging when she joined Onua TV.