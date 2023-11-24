type here...
Ghanaian celebrities are only good at flaunting their wealth – Abeiku Santana blast stingy celebs – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Abeiku Santana
Abeiku Santana
Veteran Ghanaian media and radio personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana has called out Ghanaian celebrities for doing very little to help struggling Ghanaians and fans who made them whoever they are today.

Enraged Abeiku said Ghanaian celebrities are only good at flaunting their wealth on social media but never use their wealth to throw a positive impact on their fans.

The multiple award winning show host used the opportunity to congratulate fashion icon, Osebo the Zaraman for his constant philanthropic works.

According to the o Abeiku Santana, Osebo holds frequent donations for the less privileged and never misses a donation whenever the opportunity knocks.

On a frequent basis, he sends out money to purchase items to be given to those less fortunate than him.

Abeiku Santana could not find enough kind words to the fashionista.

Watch the video below:

