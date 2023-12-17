type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaian chef set to embark on Guinness World Record for the Longest...
Entertainment

Ghanaian chef set to embark on Guinness World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian chef by the name Failatu Abdul-Razak is set to embark on a Guinness World Record challenge to break the record for the longest cooking marathon.

Faila as known on Facebook broke the announcement to her followers and country as a who in a Facebook post sighted by Ghpage.com as she showed her application and acceptance mail.

She is set to take up the challenge on 5th January 2024 at the Modern City Hotel situated in Tamale and calls for all and sundry to come out in their numbers to show her all the support and love.

The current record is held by Alan Fisher who broke Hilda Baci’s record months ago and the Tamale based chef is poised to bring the crown back to the female fraternity as she plans to cook for 120 hours.

Details of her application is captured in the video below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, December 17, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
55 %
1.6mph
19 %
Sun
90 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more