Ghanaian chef set to embark on Guinness World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon – VIDEO

A Ghanaian chef by the name Failatu Abdul-Razak is set to embark on a Guinness World Record challenge to break the record for the longest cooking marathon.

Faila as known on Facebook broke the announcement to her followers and country as a who in a Facebook post sighted by Ghpage.com as she showed her application and acceptance mail.

She is set to take up the challenge on 5th January 2024 at the Modern City Hotel situated in Tamale and calls for all and sundry to come out in their numbers to show her all the support and love.

The current record is held by Alan Fisher who broke Hilda Baci’s record months ago and the Tamale based chef is poised to bring the crown back to the female fraternity as she plans to cook for 120 hours.

Details of her application is captured in the video below