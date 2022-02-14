type here...
GhPageNewsGhanaian cocaine trafficking gang arrested and jailed in UK
News

Ghanaian cocaine trafficking gang arrested and jailed in UK

By Kweku Derrick
cocaine
- Advertisement -

A joint operation by Ghanaian security officials and their counterparts from the United Kingdom has led to the arrest of a gang of drug traffickers.

The suspects are; Eric Kusi Appiah, 51; Albert Kaakyire Gyamfi, 52; Jennifer Agyemang, 38 years; and Julius Tetteh Puplampu, 56 years.

The arrest led to the seizure of 38 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be valued at £2.88 million.

A statement released by the Narcotics Control Commission said it began looking into the activities of the syndicate, which was moving the banned substance through the Kotoka International Airport in January 2021.

Eric Kusi Appiah was the first to be arrested at Heathrow Airport after moving cocaine from Ghana hidden in food boxes.

The arrest prompted more collaboration between the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission.

“On 14 May 2021, Albert Kaakyire Gyamfi and Jennifer Agyemang travelled through KIA to the UK and as part of the operational strategy. Upon their arrival at Heathrow Airport, on 15 May 2021, they were arrested for attempting to traffic into UK fifteen kilogrammes (15kgs) of cocaine worth one million one hundred thousand pound sterling (£1.1 million).

“The cocaine was found concealed in the base of the suitcase of Jennifer Agyemang. Forensic analysis also revealed a high reading of cocaine on the suitcase of Albert Kaakyire Gyamfi,” the statement said.

Julius Tetteh Puplampu, who is said to be an ex-convict who was jailed 10 years in 2012 for the same offence in Ghana, was also arrested at Heathrow after trafficking cocaine from Ghana by concealing it at the base of his suitcase.

On 7 December 2021, two more individuals linked to the syndicate were arrested in Ghana for their involvement in the case,” the statement said.

Eric Appiah and Albert Kaakyire Gyamfi have since been jailed nine years. Jennifer Agyemang was sentenced to six (6) years and nine (9) months imprisonment.

On Thursday, 10 February 2022, Julius Tetteh Puplampu, was also sentenced to six (6) years and nine (9) months imprisonment.

The Narcotics Control Commission has expressed satisfaction with the collaboration with the UK authorities.

It says it is committed to protecting the country’s borders from criminal drug syndicates.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 14, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    83.2 ° F
    83.2 °
    83.2 °
    71 %
    3mph
    50 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News