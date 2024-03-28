BREAKING NEWS: Ghanaian fiber optics inventor Dr. Thomas Mensah has passed on

- Advertisement -

The pioneering Ghanaian-American inventor, Dr. Thomas Mensah, known globally for his groundbreaking work in fibre optics, has died.

He was the Founder and C.E.O of the Georgia Aerospace in the United States of America. Dr. Thomas Mensah (PhD and Professor) is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Silicon Valley of Ghana, Silicon Valley is the world largest technology, innovation institution around the world.

Dr. Thomas Mensah (PhD and Professor) was one of the most powerful inventors and Chemical Engineer who contributed to the manufacturing of the largest Drone in the world.

Dr. Thomas Mensah (PhD and Professor) is the only scientist whose invention of the Fiber Optics technology also introduced the earth planet to the Integrated Industrial Revolution which has boosted the global economy with over 85% increment turnout.

He served on the MIT(Number one world ranking university) Board of Directors for five years. He worked with NASA – USA and championed STEM at NASA.

According to his family, the Ghanaian inventor passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the Kumasi Catholic Hope Exchange Hospital in the Ashanti Region after a brief illness.