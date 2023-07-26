- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian man has been handed over to law enforcement for allegedly sexually abusing his 13-year-old sister.

The minor, from Pukrom in Aburi, is reported to have been sent over to the suspect last Sunday to spend time with him.

However, he took advantage of the situation and engaged in a sexual relationship with the girl. He is believed to have defiled the girl on multiple occasions.

His cup eventually run full and his atrocity was uncovered after relatives of the girl discovered blood trickling down from her private area.

The proactive relatives mobilized themselves and stormed the residence of the suspect in Aburi to apprehend and hand him over to authorities.

He was dragged to the Domestic Violence & Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Video of the incident has been circulated on social media, sparking a flurry of varying reactions from users.

Below are some views shared by members of the public who have come across the trending video.

@ambrose wrote: Side effects of chronic pornographic addiction among many young men and causalized sexual relations in todays society. I feel sad for the girl but even sadder for the man. He is a victim of todays society.

@annoining wrote: This is a Spirit! Trust me, the mind is the battlefield! Let pray for people. If you don’t pray for people, don’t judge them !this isn’t about being over spiritual, the ones standing there can do same, never say never just humble yourself!

@kwabena_tbag: Most mothers sleep with their sons,and little boys of their community aswell.buh dat one won’t come out. This is barbaric and this guy need to be dealt with well