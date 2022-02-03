- Advertisement -

A poster of an Islamic wedding ceremony set to hold about three weeks from now has triggered mixed reactions after surfacing on social media.

Details of the wedding indicate that a groom who hails from the Northern part of Ghana will be making history with his plan of marrying four women on the same day.

Identified as N’yaaba Abudu Nkrumah Yiri Duu, the polygamous groom will be hitched to his brides in a record-making wedding that has been scheduled for February 26.

Although the practice of polygamy (mariage to multiple women) is common in the Islamic tradition, most Muslim men rarely marry more than two wives at the same time.

Those who dare to go the extra mile are sometimes considered to be rich and affluent in society.

We cannot immediately confirm the financial status of Mr. Yiri Duu, but it seems he’s ready to risk it all on his four wives and the babies they are yet to procure in their marriage journey.

Photos of the groom and his brides on a wedding invitation poster have been widely circulated on the internet already as social media users have shared their two cents as well.

See the picture below

We wish him luck.