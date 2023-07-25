Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian married man who left the shores of the country to seek greener pastures abroad has been reported dead on arrival.

The unnamed man from Brong Ahafo in southern Ghana had gone through all the necessary stages to acquire a passport and a travel visa to flee to the UK.

According to reports, he was traveling with a student visa. He was going into the UK as a dependant.

He successfully passed checks at the Kotoka International Airport en route to the UK. After many flying hours, he eventually touched down at Heathrow Airport.

After going through customs and immigration, having had his documents verified and stamped, he was set to explore a new world in the King’s land.

Unfortunately, the man did not make it past the exit doors of the airport as he slumped and died. He was not sick whatsoever before his journey, according to reports.

A friend of the deceased’s wife has narrated events surrounding the shocking incident in the video below.

The news has left many people stunned as they cannot fathom how a physically fit person who has been able to travel miles away from his home country without any aid could.