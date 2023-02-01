type here...
Ghanaian man wanted for murder in UK arrested while trying to enter Morocco

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Oppong arrested
Nana Oppong, a Ghanaian man wanted by British police over a brutal drive-by murder on June 13, 2020, has been arrested in Morocco.

The 42-year-old was among 13 fugitives named in a National Crime Agency (NCA) Most Wanted campaign last year having been declared wanted as part of an Essex Police investigation into the murder of 50-year-old Robert Powell.

Mr. Powell, a dad-of-three, was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol outside a party in Water Lane, Roydon, Harlow, with the shooter promptly driving off. He died in the hospital the following day.

As well as being placed on the NCA’s Most Wanted list, Oppong was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice – an official request sent to law enforcement groups worldwide to arrest the suspect on sight.

On his attempt to flee the UK, Oppong, whose last known address was in Newham, London, was arrested trying to enter Morocco in late September last year.

Fugitives on NCA Most Wanted list

Police said they were unable to divulge news of his detention at the time due to operational and security reasons.

The fugitive was stopped by officers from the DGSN – Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security as he tried to using false identity documents to enter Morocco from Spain.

Oppong remains in custody, with extradition proceedings now underway.

He is the seventh fugitive to be arrested from the NCA’s Most Wanted campaign, which is run in conjunction with independent charity CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement, and UK policing.

