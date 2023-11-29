type here...
Ghanaian musician, Becca’s bleached skin pops up and causes a stir on social media – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Renowned Ghanaian songstress, Becca, has stirred reactions on social media after new photos and videos of her surfaced showing her new complexion.

Previously tagged as the African Queen, netizens are heavily showing concerns over the recent look of multiple award winning musician.

Becca caught the eyes of Ghanaians with her soothing voice but also with her beauty and proud melanin African color.

However, Becca has now changed her color just like a chameleon adjusting his body color to anything around its environment.

In a new video sighted on Ghpage instagram handle, the once celebrated African Queen is currently looking more Icelandic as she has completely bleached and looking reddish in color.

Ghanaians are not really impressed with her new looks and seeks to know what is real happening with her.

Watch the video below

