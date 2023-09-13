Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

- Advertisement -

A radio presenter has been arrested for constantly defiling his 11-year-old biological daughter for the past year.

His arrest came after the mother of the victim started seeing weird signs from her daughter. She found that her daughter had been secretly abused for so long that it was beginning to take a toll on her health and physical appearance.

The suspect, Clement Oti, who is a popular Sunyani-based radio presenter and a taxi driver, was accused of abusing his daughter including having anal penetrations with her.

Reports say the suspect, also known in the media space as ‘Shabatee’, is currently in the custody of the police.

The mother of the victim revealed in an interview that she became aware of the incestuous and abominable act of the suspect after she noticed some abnormalities on the victim’s body.