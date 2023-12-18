Ghanaian set to embark on Guinness World Record for most football socks worn on a single foot in 30 seconds

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian by name Stephen Nartey Tarkitey is on a daring pursuit to attempt a remarkable feat of breaking the Guinness World Record for the Most Football Socks Worn on a Single Foot in 30 seconds.

The current record holder wore 10 football socks in 30 seconds and Stephen plans to wear 11-15 to have his name and that of Ghana placed on the global map.

Pavol Durdik from Slovakia also currently holds the record most normal socks and Stephen Takitey is attempting to set the record for most football socks.

Stephen Nartey Takitey is a 26-year old team lead project manager for Special Grace Movement, a budding nonprofit.