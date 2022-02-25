Ukraine Tension: Ghanaian students live on 2 bottles of water and 4 biscuits, cry over food shortage and safety

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian students in Ukraine are in severe need of food and a safe place to hide since they are unsure of what will happen in the region.

According to one of them, Joseph, this is the case.

The medical student stated on Thursday’s Super Morning Show that he had to make do with what he could get from a shop after arguing with other customers about decreased stock owing to a rumored food shortage caused by the Russian invasion.

“Right now, I’ve got two bottles of water and four crackers, which I got this morning.” “When I came to the shop, it was quite crowded, and there were just a few bottles of water. I intended to buy bread, but they [customers] had purchased all of the bread from the shop,” he stated.

He made these remarks in response to Russia’s current war on Ukraine.

Why Russia sent the military to invade Ukraine: Everything You Need to Know

Viktor Yanukovych was elected president of Ukraine in 2010. The West (the United States and the European Union) were not pleased with the events because they considered the new president as being too close to Russia.

Ukraine had a free trade agreement with the EU in the works before Yakunovych’s victory. However, in 2013, Yakunovych reversed his position and refused to sign the agreement, preferring tighter ties with Russia.

The US fomented a Color Revolution (dubbed Euromaidan) in November 2013, sponsored by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland, which resulted in a coup in Ukraine. Yanukovych was deposed.

Eastern Ukraine’s leaders have pledged their fealty to Yakunovych. This sparked anti-government demonstrations in February 2014, as well as a referendum in Crimea, where 97 percent of voters decided to return Crimea to Russia. In March 2014, Russia took Crimea from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the new Ukrainian government, formed after the coup, introduced a bill to abolish Russian as an official language. This enraged Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine, who said ethnic Russians were in grave danger.

Russia began supplying support to Russians in eastern Ukraine (Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Odessa) who were demanding independence from Ukraine in early 2014.

Accept E-Levy so we can evacuate Ghanaians from Ukraine – Afenyo-Markins

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says government would have no option but to rely on the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) to enforce an evacuation of Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calls have intensified for the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Interior and Finance to work together to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of Ghanaian students in Ukraine.

Addressing the House on Thursday, Afenyo-Markin, noted that evacuating Ghanaians will come at a cost, affecting the limited resources government has generated.

The Deputy Majority Leader has therefore urged the Minority in Parliament to support the passage of the E-levy to ensure the government has the needed resources to invoke swift evacuation response.

