Simon Asamoah who is a Ghanaian seeking greener pastures in Dubai has advised people dealing with Dubai agents to be careful when dealing with them because they are thieves.

According to Simon who has been in Dubai for two(2) years now, and can confirm that there is no work in Dubai as some people have been made to believe by some agents.

He disclosed that these Ghanaian agents make noise and advertise travel to Dubai for work opportunities but at the end of the day when you arrive in Dubai, you would have to start looking for jobs by yourself.

Sharing his experience in Dubai on GhPage’s new programme Akwantuo mu nsem he mentioned that these agents are only interested in money and that is what is causing all these problems.

He revealed that these agents would only secure a job and accommodation for one month but lie to you that you have a full job and accommodation for 2 years so they could take huge sums of money from you.

He also continued that some of these agents would leave you stranded at the airport in Dubai upon your arrival and you would be left in a state of dilemma because you wouldn’t know what to do next.

Simon advised that when an agent talks about jobs in Dubai, the person interested should find out if it’s direct employment and even go ahead to verify the claims otherwise they might end up in his situation or worse.

He however ended by saying that to him alone, he would never advise anyone to come to Dubai to work because that place is hell and full of suffering.

