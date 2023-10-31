type here...
Relationship

Ghanaian woman abroad in tears after the husband she brought over dumps her for a young girl

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Ghanaian woman abroad has cried out to warn her fellow women abroad never to bring over any man from Ghana to marry, especially if they are older than the man.

According to her, when the younger man started wooing her she wasn’t interested because she was three years older than him.

However, she said he convinced her to believe that age is just a number and he has no interest in young women but rather older women.

After convincing her, she married him and brought him over and helped him become a naturalised citizen.

She said after years of marriage and two kids, he switched up his attitude on her and started calling her an old woman.

He also found a sidechick and together the two tormented her, calling her names such as ‘abrewa’ which led to the lady developing hypertension and even being hospitalised.

The lady narrating the story thus warned Ghanaian women abroad never to fly a man over and marry him, especially if they’re older than him!

