Ghanaian woman found dead in her London home
Ghanaian woman found dead in her London home

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian woman found dead in her London home
Dora Mills
A Ghanaian woman based in Tottenham, London has been found dead in her room by the British police.

According to a report, it is believed that the woman who has been identified as Dora Mills died on the 21st of February, 2021.

A video showing the Bristish police conducting an investigation to unravel the true cause of her death has surfaced on social media.

In the video, one could see some family members of the deceased assisting the police with some information that might help them to carry out their investigations.

The family of Dora when questioned told the police she was not on any drugs and hasnn’t complain of being sick.

