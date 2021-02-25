type here...
Ghanaian would hate me if I share my view on LGBT – Mzvee

By Qwame Benedict
Mzvee
Former Lynx Entertainment signee Mzvee real name Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has turned down the chance to share her view on the trending issue in Ghana which happens to be the opening of an LGBT office in Ghana.

The opening of the office has angered a lot of people and has raised a lot of debate on social media with people expressing their views on the matter.

Some celebrities including Wanluv, Sister Derby, Kwaw Kese and others have shared their views on the matter.

Mzvee granting an interview to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM was asked about her view on the matter but she failed to comment on it.

She said: “I have my thoughts on the LGBT rights debate just that I don’t want to share it. I don’t want to share because it’s such a sensitive topic. I would keep my opinion to myself on this one.”

When pushed to explain herself better as to why she wouldn’t want to talk about it, she stated that her comments would get her more haters than love ones.

“If you say what is not okay for some people listening, you’re bad. If you say another thing which is not good for other people listening, then you’re bad. So I really don’t have much to say actually and honestly speaking,” she concluded.

