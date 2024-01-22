Ghanaians are the reason why there’s hardship in Ghana – Kalybos teases fellow Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian comic actor, Kalybos has called for the wrath of Ghanaians after accusing the citizens of Ghana for the hardship in the country.

Kalybos in an interview with TV3 confirmed the hardship the world is facing but categorically stated that Ghana’s own is different and the citizens should be blamed for that.

According to him, “Talking about the economy now, it’s crazy how things are going. This is not the Ghana we know. This is not the happy living citizens, you wake up, go to work and you get something in your pocket, but now the inflation…

He added that “It is general but what makes it worse is that something is general and yours is like on top. Ours is just out of the bloom. The citizens in it is not helping with that.

We all know there is hardship and inflation is crazy but how can normal citizens be complaining about this and be aiding to make the economy hard”.