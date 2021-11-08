Ghanaians blast Afia Schwar for dancing seductively to a gospel song – Video

- Advertisement -

Professional attention wh*re, Afia Schwar who will do anything to be in the news has shared a disturbing video of herself and another lady dancing seductively to a gospel song.

In the video, the mother of three who has refused to reason like a matured adult was shaking his small a$$ to accompany the gospel song in a very enticing manner.

She later dragged a lady who was with her into the video and rubbed her butts with her hands while the gospel song was still playing in the background.

Ghanaians have described these actions from Afia Schwar and the other lady as outright disrespect to God.

According to angry netizens, Afia Schwar should pray for forgiveness because what she did in the video is very shameful as a Christian.

@GeorgeMar1 for instance commented under the video; “Are you mocking God“.

Aside from Geroge, other people who have chanced on the video have also shared the same sentiment.

We all know how petty Afia Schwar can be, she has equally replied to the insults on her in a more aggressive and ruthless manner and refused to accept the fact that she goofed big time.

It appears that Afia Schwar had joined the ongoing “Cecelia Marfo” challenge but she went too extreme with hers.

Check out the video below and tell us your thoughts in the comments section…