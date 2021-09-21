type here...
Entertainment
It's high time Ghanaians celebrate their legends before they die - Lilwin
Entertainment

It’s high time Ghanaians celebrate their legends before they die – Lilwin

By Mr. Tabernacle
Actor and Musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin in an interview with Andy Dosty has urged Ghanaians to celebrate their legends whiles they’re alive before they die.

According to him, Ghanaians need to support their key personalities in their respective fields of showbiz because they make great contributions to the development of the country.

The comic actor claimed that celebrities (legends) have played a role in making the country peaceful cos they are able to make people happy hence must be honoured.

Spotlighting on moviemakers, Lilwin said the government should pay these people who are in their 60s and 70s giving reasons that they have contributed their quota to national development.

Source:GHPAGE

