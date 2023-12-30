Ghanaians congratulate Afua Asantewaa after her record sing-a-thon truimph, wishes her all the best

- Advertisement -

After surpassing the impressive mark of 105 and setting it beyond, Afua Asantewaa officially wrapped up her remarkable singathon attempt and the applause never ceases as she awaits confirmation from the officials of Guinness World Records.

Ghanaians on social media platforms have expressed their admiration and appreciation for her remarkable achievement and her will power to positively sell out the good name of Ghana.

The outpouring of congratulations and well wishes from all corners of social media is a testament to the unity and joy that her entertainment has brought to the entire Ghanaian community.

Notably, this remarkable achievement was accomplished through a five-day event that commenced precisely at midnight on Sunday, December 24th and concluded on the early mornings of December 29th, 2023.

The event garnered immense support from thousands of music enthusiasts and well-wishers, including mainstream celebrities in Ghana, who gathered at Akwaaba Village to show solidarity and witness this historic moment.

Overall, Afua Asantewaa’s record-breaking endeavour has not only captivated the attention of music enthusiasts but has also provided a platform to promote Ghanaian music on a global scale.