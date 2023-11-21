type here...
Ghanaians drag Kwesi Arthur for performing to empty seats at Davido’s State Farm Arena concert

By Osei Emmanuel
A section of Ghanaian social media loudmouths have expressed their utmost disappointment in the performance given by Kwesi Arthur at the just ended ‘Away Festival’ l by Nigerian singer, Davido.

During his performance, the crowd looked rather unconcerned and disengaged as if they did not even recognize his presence.

Despite this bad attitude from Nigerian concert goers, Ghanaians have blamed Kwesi Arthur for poor song choice and low-class delivery.

Others have even argued that the singer should not have accepted the invitation to perform in the first place looking at how the crowd purposefully disregarded his presence.

This actions from Nigerians isn’t the first of it kind as they appear to give props to only acts from their country, sidelining others.

