Ghanaians drag Sarkodie for defending GEPA CEO blowing Ghc1 billion on a 3-minute documentary

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Sarkodie-Nana-Akuffo-Addo
Sarkodie praises President Nana Akuffo Addo in his fight against coronavirus
- Advertisement -

Tweeps have descended on celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, after he came out to defend NPP from criticisms in a post.

The multiple award winning rapper jumped to the defence of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) CEO, Afia Asabea Asare who has just been accused of spending 100,000 (1 Billion old cedi) on a 3 minutes video documentary about her management as reported by ghpage.com.

The contract was awarded to on Yaw Pare Photography through Sole-Sourcing which to social media users isn’t right.

However Sarkodie decided to jumped to her defense in a tweet which is now trending.

According to him, it is entirely possible that Ghc 100,000 can be spent on a 3-minute video.

“Don’t know the details and if there’s evidence that she lied then thats a problem but if people are doubting a 3 minute doc could cost that much , then y’all need some education… my tour “announcement” video not doc or music video was close to that amount (of course camera, concept etc will play part) our space (creative industry) is very expensive,” he wrote.

