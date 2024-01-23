type here...
The “Yomo” is too much – Ghanaians drag Shatta Wale for his new look

By Osei Emmanuel
Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale has caused a stir on social media with his new looks.

In the photos making rounds on social media, Shatta Wale could be spotted with a dyed black hair and new gold teeth to complement it.

Even though some people praised him for looking good, others felt he looked too edited and unreal.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0FpzhUZpCUsV3tntphmSYMAtu26WpHFAHPnkUM64sATrRNVUsH2vK3udM58473ST4l&id=100044834842501

