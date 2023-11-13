Tears flow as Ghanaians hold funeral ceremony for Manchester United Legend, Sir Bobby Charlton – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have once again shown their undoubted love for funerals as they on Monday, 13th November 2023, gathered to hold a funeral ceremony for the late Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton.

The funeral was organized by the Ghana Supporters Union and was held at Tesano.

In a video sighted on GhPage instagram handle, the attendees were seen cladded in funereal apparel with the images of the late Sir Bobby’s and banners present as a representation of his mortal remains.

They took turns to file past the mounted images and pay their last respect to the English legend.

Sir Bobby Charlton passed away Saturday 21st October 2023 as reported by ghpage.com from complications of a fall he sustained at the nursing home where he resided and was being given care. He died at the age of 86.

