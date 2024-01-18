Ghanaians in Ivory Coast pray for Black Stars ahead of Egypt game – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians in Ivory Coast have stunned netizens after they came out in their numbers to offer prayers for the Black Stars ahead of their must win 2023 AFCON game against Egypt.

The Ghana Black Stars will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second Group B game of the ongoing AFCON tournament, having lost in the dying minutes to Cape Verde in their opening game.

Ahead of the all-important game against Egypt, some Ghanaian fans in the Ivory Coast stepped out to pray for the Black Stars.

A video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram showed a number of Ghanaians praying in the open for the national team to succeed.

