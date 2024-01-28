“Ghana needed it more”: Ghanaians angry as Dede Ayew comes off the bench to score 2 goals for his club – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew came off the bench to score a brace for his club, Le Havre to help them secure a point against Lorient.

The Black Stars Captain scored the brace within the space of 9 minutes after coming on in the 70th minute and had a rating of 4.7.

Dede Ayew has been chastised by Ghanaians after the Black Stars were shamefully kicked out of the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast by drawing 2:2 with Mozambique.

A game that saw the skipper subbed on only for cause a penalty. This new twist has made the people of Ghana begin to question the commitment the players claimed to have for their country.

Recall that Inaki Williams also left and scored a goal and gave one assist against Barcelona.

Check out the video below