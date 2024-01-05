Ghanaians jubilate as Delay is set to make Ghana proud with Guinness world record for kiss-a-thon

- Advertisement -

Revered Ghanaian television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso also known in the showbiz space as Delay, has recently revealed an exhilarating news.

She is about to embark on an exciting escapade called the Kiss-A-Thon and is actively seeking a companion to accompany her.

This extraordinary undertaking comes after a series of Ghanaian attempts to break Guinness World Records in various marathon categories.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting Delay’s announcement to see if she will fulfill her promise, adding to the anticipation surrounding this talented TV personality.

In a recent post on platform X, Delay expressed her sincere aspiration for a groundbreaking kissing marathon and appealed to her devoted followers for help in locating the perfect partner for this endeavor.

Brace yourself for an unparalleled and fervent journey! Delay wrote, “I want to do a Kiss-A-Thon, nominate my kissing partner. Please get me a good kisser ??.”