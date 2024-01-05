type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaians jubilate as Delay is set to make Ghana proud with Guinness...
Entertainment

Ghanaians jubilate as Delay is set to make Ghana proud with Guinness world record for kiss-a-thon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Grid of Media personality Delay
Media personality Delay
- Advertisement -

Revered Ghanaian television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso also known in the showbiz space as Delay, has recently revealed an exhilarating news.

She is about to embark on an exciting escapade called the Kiss-A-Thon and is actively seeking a companion to accompany her.

This extraordinary undertaking comes after a series of Ghanaian attempts to break Guinness World Records in various marathon categories.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting Delay’s announcement to see if she will fulfill her promise, adding to the anticipation surrounding this talented TV personality.

In a recent post on platform X, Delay expressed her sincere aspiration for a groundbreaking kissing marathon and appealed to her devoted followers for help in locating the perfect partner for this endeavor.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Brace yourself for an unparalleled and fervent journey! Delay wrote, “I want to do a Kiss-A-Thon, nominate my kissing partner. Please get me a good kisser ??.”

TODAY

Friday, January 5, 2024
Accra
light rain
83.8 ° F
83.8 °
83.8 °
72 %
2mph
84 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more