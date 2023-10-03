- Advertisement -

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, a gospel singer, has vehemently refuted charges that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed the country during its time in office.

Last Saturday, September 30, 2023, the award-winning gospel artist appeared on UTV’s United Showbiz to defend the NPP administration against accusations that it has failed miserably.

Diana Asamoah stressed that the government’s implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) plan is a great achievement that deserves credit, despite the issues facing the country, in response to the criticism of the president by some panellists on the program.

On the show, MC Yaa Yeboah made some claims that looked to be critical of the government’s accomplishments, which Diana Asamoah openly refuted.

She exhorted MC Yaa Yeboah, a self-described New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, to thank President Akufo-Addo for instituting free SHS.

“I don’t understand what my sister, MC Yaa Yeboah, is saying because my father, Akufo-Addo, has performed admirably. It’s frustrating to hear you criticize the Party and everything. Your negative comments bother me. Are you saying Akufo-Addo hasn’t achieved anything? Do you know how many children are benefiting from free Senior High School (SHS)?” she said.

She continued, “Don’t make such remarks again. He has done a great job. If it were your father, you wouldn’t speak ill of him. His greatest achievement is the provision of free SHS, and we should stop being ungrateful and appreciate him.”

Diana Asamoah ended by saying: “If you say Akufo-Addo has done nothing, what do you mean? Do you know the amount of money supporting children to go to school? You cannot say that about your father. We should be grateful and stop being ungrateful.”

Watch the video below: