type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaians react after Nkonkonsa ignores his wife Victoria Lebene in new video
Entertainment

Ghanaians react after Nkonkonsa ignores his wife Victoria Lebene in new video

By Kweku Derrick
Victoria Lebene and Eugene Nkansah Nkonkonsa-1
- Advertisement -

Celebrity blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, aka Nkonkonsa, does not love his wife Victoria Lebene as much as she loves him.

This is according to scores of Ghanaians who have quickly come to this conclusion after sighting a video of the actress trying to be romantic with her husband in public.

While dancing to an Afrobeats song playing in the background, Lebene turned her back to her husband and twerked for him like every woman would do to get her man’s attention.

But Eugene stealthily pulled away amid smiles while he tried to open a bottle of champagne.

Reacting to the video, some people have argued that he was probably shy to latch onto his wife’s bum because of the gazing eyes of the guests.

Others also believe Lebene loves Eugene more than she does because there’s no way a husband who is proud of his wife would ignore her in public.

See some reactions sampled below:

Many also believe Lebene was trying hard to make everyone believe they are happily married with little to no trouble at home, despite Abena Korkor having previously exposed her husband’s infidelity which could have ruined their marriage.

Well, you can judge this for yourself.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 11, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News