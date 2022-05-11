- Advertisement -

Celebrity blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, aka Nkonkonsa, does not love his wife Victoria Lebene as much as she loves him.

This is according to scores of Ghanaians who have quickly come to this conclusion after sighting a video of the actress trying to be romantic with her husband in public.

While dancing to an Afrobeats song playing in the background, Lebene turned her back to her husband and twerked for him like every woman would do to get her man’s attention.

But Eugene stealthily pulled away amid smiles while he tried to open a bottle of champagne.

Reacting to the video, some people have argued that he was probably shy to latch onto his wife’s bum because of the gazing eyes of the guests.

Others also believe Lebene loves Eugene more than she does because there’s no way a husband who is proud of his wife would ignore her in public.

See some reactions sampled below:

Many also believe Lebene was trying hard to make everyone believe they are happily married with little to no trouble at home, despite Abena Korkor having previously exposed her husband’s infidelity which could have ruined their marriage.

Well, you can judge this for yourself.