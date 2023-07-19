type here...
Ghanaians react to alleged arrest of Black Sherif at Kotoka International Airport

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Black Sherif reportedly arrested
Reports alleging that Black Sherif has been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport has set Ghana’s digital space ablaze.

The news was first broken by popular Ghanaian brand influencer and blogger, Gh Hyper in a brief post on his Instagram account with over 600,000 followers.

The cause of Black Sherif, real name Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, is immediately unknown.

However, his fans and followers have taken to social media to stand in solidarity with him.

At the moment, the local digital space has been set into a state of limbo as fans await deep details about his arrest.

Unfortunately, all the attempts to reach his management have also been fruitless despite the numerous persistent attempts.

Black Sherif’s last post on Instagram is pictures of himself inside his room – And the others inside the recording studio with the caption “KK KK KK”

It’s unclear whether he was en route out of Ghana or was arriving in the motherland when he got nabbed by the airport officials who later handed him over to the Ghana Police Service.

Check out some of the comments put out by tweeps

More on this developing story to follow soon.

    Source:GHPage

