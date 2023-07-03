type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGhanaians react to the death of KETASCO 2021 NSMQ contestant James Lutterodt
News

Ghanaians react to the death of KETASCO 2021 NSMQ contestant James Lutterodt

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Jame Lutterodt reported dead
- Advertisement -

The death of a former member of the Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) team that participated in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz has left many people heartbroken.

James Lutterodt passed on after reportedly suffering food poisoning, GHPage has learned.

The 19-year-old brilliant and young promising student was poisoned at a time he was set to travel outside for further education

Details about the death of James are still scanty and his reported death has caused a serious cloud of sadness on social media, especially among his peers and admirers.

See below some of the comments on social media.

Yvonne: Evident people don’t pray before eating their food.

Kojo: what will that wicked soul gain for poisoning such an innocent kid

Ofori Steven: I now understand, why, people travel without letting their friends and family know about it.

Bongo Ideas: If you’re in Africa, learn not to announce your travel plans until after you’re at your destination. The envy here is real…RIP!

Qweku: Our society no dey favour the male child. He was equally brilliant as compared to the gurl but, ebi the gurl wey dem hype pass cos she’s a lady contesting among guys. She had her way to Harvard and the guy were left to face their own destiny. dis guy for dey Harvard too long tym

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Monday, July 3, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    79.3 ° F
    79.3 °
    79.3 °
    77 %
    3.1mph
    77 %
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways