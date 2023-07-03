- Advertisement -

The death of a former member of the Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) team that participated in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz has left many people heartbroken.

James Lutterodt passed on after reportedly suffering food poisoning, GHPage has learned.

The 19-year-old brilliant and young promising student was poisoned at a time he was set to travel outside for further education

Details about the death of James are still scanty and his reported death has caused a serious cloud of sadness on social media, especially among his peers and admirers.

See below some of the comments on social media.

Yvonne: Evident people don’t pray before eating their food.

Kojo: what will that wicked soul gain for poisoning such an innocent kid

Ofori Steven: I now understand, why, people travel without letting their friends and family know about it.

Bongo Ideas: If you’re in Africa, learn not to announce your travel plans until after you’re at your destination. The envy here is real…RIP!

Qweku: Our society no dey favour the male child. He was equally brilliant as compared to the gurl but, ebi the gurl wey dem hype pass cos she’s a lady contesting among guys. She had her way to Harvard and the guy were left to face their own destiny. dis guy for dey Harvard too long tym