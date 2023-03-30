- Advertisement -

Scores of Ghanaians who are very active on social media have received news of the death of viral internet sensation Ahoufe with shock.

According to reports, the Tik Toker died after battling an undisclosed sickness for some time.

Ahoufe went viral on social media thanks to his looks and his comic nature in some of the videos he shares online.

Not only that, his picture became one of the most used stickers on some social media platforms in the country which also boosted his popularity.

A number of netizens are still in disbelief over his reported passing as some asserted that he was live on TikTok interacting with his following just last night.

Check out some of the comments below

Boateng Kwabena: Police should investigate into this death, is not normal.

Abrantie Ayeh Samuel: He was live yesterday ohhhh…..I even ask him whether everything was alryt cos he was coughing basaa bi…….ohhh due ne amanehunu…..if only it’s true……nipa w? baaabi k?

Gifty Bediako: Aahhhhh dude was live yesterday but honestly he didn’t look well for me. People kept asking if he was fine nd others were saying way3 high…….ope its not April fool cos eeeeeiiiiiiiiii

Aniabo K Charles: Very sad, I watched one of his videos where he used block to smash his own head. I was very shocked when I saw that video, we should not be too careless just in the name of content creation. There’s also this content creator too who don’t also care about doing all sorts of harm to his body (senior man Layla)

Nana Ama Kwabea: Last night he was on tiktok live, his skin was so dark and I wondered why. He kept repeating one sentence. He didn’t look good to me. Awwww