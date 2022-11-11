Ghanaians react to reported arrest of Hajia4Reall over alleged $8M fraud

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real, has reportedly been arrested by the UK Police over her alleged involvement in an $8 million fraud.

According to sources privy to the development, she was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, over the shady deal during her recent stay in the United States.

She is reported to have been on a ‘Red Notice’ in the USA. Her apprehension in the UK is allegedly a joint operation between the security agencies of both countries.

Hajia4Real was in the UK in October for the Ghana Music Awards UK 2022 and is yet to return.

The latest development has stoked conversation on Ghana’s digital space, especially Twitter, where tweeps have waded into the trending news.

Check out some of the comments sampled below

Twilight: Hajia 4real de3 we know your own be toto business, when did she add fraud

LAW: So Hajia4Real has been a middlewoman all this while? So like if koti no barb am a, anka she go come lie we sey she got her wealth through entrepreneurship and music.

Ara Maestro: Hajia 4real has not been arrested because of scam oo, ebi the scammers Wae use ein pic fraud ppl. They are just interrogating her.

Kwaku Majesty: Hajia 4real is out there outshining Hushpuppi… A Queen I Stan

Quame: Hajia 4real be one hardworking girl chale;Entrepreneur, musician,actor and now fraud wow

Ghana Yesu: Hajia 4Real started doing fraud when she saw my 7th mansion and some of my private jets. If you follow my pressure err. Same wey Elon Musk follow my pressure go buy Twitter nu.

Alvin: Hookup girl you’re doing fraud. Hajia 4real sika anibre b?n nono

Words: Enobi Hajia 4Real en fault bro, now Brazilian hair dey cost too much, Slay queen in the mud

Eugene: If Hajia 4real wasn’t arrested and she made it aa, nka in an interview she go say “I started my hustle with one lip gloss”