A trending video involving Jackie Appiah being pranked on live TV in Ivory Coast in what could be described as an expensive joke has stirred a flurry of reaction among social media users.

The gorgeous Ghanaian screen goddess was pranked in front of a studio audience and viewers at home when she appeared on a TV show in Ivory Coast.

A French-speaking woman who pulled off the stunt accused Jackie Appiah of defrauding her to the tune of $10,000. She claimed to have paid the famous actress the money for a program but she failed to fulfil her end of the bargain.

Apparently, the production team of the show were in on the drama that unfolded, leaving many people jaw-dropped over the allegations.

Surprisingly, Jackie maintained a calm composure and smiled all through the woman’s rants as the lady seemingly dragged her reputation in the mad.

Watch the video below.

In reaction to the video, social media users expressed admiration for Jackie over how she reacted to the allegations even though she didn’t know it was a prank.

According to many, she exhibited modesty and class by keeping a calm and humble demeanour in response to what could have been a dent on her reputation.

Read some of the comments sampled below

One person wrote: “No one can tell me Jackie is not a Classy woman. Soo Gracious.”

Another said: “Agor) foon b3n nso nie“

A third user added: “If ebi Man U take do am like by now ur face all changed form“

Ice Queen: “wdf! ha! this is expensive. i learnt something though. if you’re innocent, you don’t need to fear“

Jemilatu: “She is lady with good manners. I am soo proud of u”