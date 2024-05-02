Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere’s fresh trending ‘room’ video with Henry Fitz

Days ago, media personality Serwaa Amihere rendered a public apology for the intimate video of her that went viral a few weeks ago.

The explicit video of the media personality and one Henry Fritz was leaked on Tuesday, April 2 and was widely shared on social media.

Three persons including Henry Fritz were charged on April 8 for allegedly sharing the intimate video online.

According to the details outlined in the charge sheet presented in court, Serwaa Amihere paid a ransom to prevent the nude video from being made public.

However, despite receiving the demanded ransom of GH¢20,000, the three accused individuals proceeded to share the video on social media.

The three face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, specifically the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, which contravenes Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29), as well as Section 67(1)(2) of the Cybersecurity Act 2020 (Act 1038).

Serwaa Amihere, in the statement posted on her social media handles, disclosed that she had been extorted five months before the leakage and had collaborated with the police in her attempt to have the extortionists apprehended.

She apologised for the leakage, which she said was recorded five years ago and has now caused her embarrassment and disappointment.

“Sincerely, I say sorry for the embarrassment, disappointment, and frustration that this matter has caused to my family and loved ones, to the distinguished businesses and brands I represent, and to you.”

Amidst the issue dying, another video featuring the two ex-lovers has managed to surface on social media.

In the video, Serwaa Amihere were filmed dancing and smooching on each other.

The person behind the publishing of the video on social media is yet to be identified.

Netizens Reactions…

Emily Jemima Nyarko – When Serwaa thought it was a happy ending then boom the killer was not dead but sleeping

MaLiz Son – I think Henry was in deep love with Serwaa but she wasn’t interested so he got angry and decided to destroy her reputation… He really wants her to be one of his wives lol

Akosua Boatemaa Gyimah – If this was an ordinary lady the whole Gh would have roast her This lady dated Henry for years Enjoyed all the luxurious stuff plus travels and gifts And she never apologised to the ex wife But played the victim She knew she was serwaa Simply wicked

Linda Oteng – If she is not married woman what is wrong if she go out with guy go to oyerepa afutuo married women are chopping themselves basaaaa I don’t see anything wrong with serwaa and her natural love is blind and will forever blind .natural love doesn’t care about beauty or property. Ghpage can’t leave without someone downfall they are like Oman channel so he’s quite now your time will come God almighty himself will bring you down forever as you do to others