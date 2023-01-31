An Accra High Court has fined Ghanaian controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger a sum of 60,000 cedis instead of a jail sentence.

Afia Schwar who appeared in court today, 31st January 2023 pleaded with the court to rescind her jail term and her request was granted.

Her 10-day jail term was revoked after she rendered an apology to the court after she was sentenced.

The court also ordered Afia Schwarzenegger to stay away from social media for two years after paying the fine.

According to sources, she is currently being held at the High court and will be released after settling the fine.

Afia Schwar was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail for the defamatory comments she made about Chairman Wontumi on UTV about 5 months ago.

The comedienne wasn’t in the country when the court dropped its final verdict on her infamous court case with Chairman Wontumi for contempt.

Reacting to this news, Ghanaians have stormed the internet to rejoice over the loudmouth comedienne’s predicament.

According to these happy people, the local digital space is going to be devoid of nonsense clout chasing in the next years.

As we all know, Afia Schwar is a nuisance on the internet and this development seems to have brought some sort of relief to her critics.

Check out the comments from social media users concerning Afia Schwar’s 2 years ban from social media.

Akua Owusua Abora – The world will have some peace now.

Markus Odisika Acheampong – For the ban de3 contempt will catch Afia p333 cos she can’t abstain da

Lartey Lawson – It is not enough at all. They could have jailed her for at least five out of the 10 days. I don’t know why among the so called celebrities in Ghana,the most ugliest ones are making unnecessary noise. Look at Shatta Wale too.

Blordzina Daniel Fiifi – At least we can breathe small on social media

Emmanuel Lovren Kobby Lazio – Good news

